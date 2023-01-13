Texas State plays UL Monroe on 3-game win streak

Texas State Bobcats (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-11, 3-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-11, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over UL Monroe.

The Warhawks have gone 5-4 at home. UL Monroe has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 3-2 in Sun Belt play. Texas State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Mason Harrell is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 16.8 points. Tyler Morgan is averaging 6.8 points over the past 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

