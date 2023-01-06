Texas State hosts Moore and South Alabama

Texas State Bobcats (8-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (7-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (8-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (7-8, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Texas State Bobcats after Isaiah Moore scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 63-45 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Jaguars are 4-1 on their home court. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Moore averaging 15.5.

The Bobcats are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Texas State has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen White is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.7 points. Moore is averaging 16.8 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Mason Harrell is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bobcats. Brandon Davis is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.