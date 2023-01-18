Texas State hosts Kinsey and Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Texas State Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 24 points in Marshall’s 73-65 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Bobcats have gone 2-5 in home games. Texas State has a 5-7 record against teams above .500.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall leads college basketball with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 4.6.

The Bobcats and Thundering Herd face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is averaging 16.8 points for the Bobcats. Brandon Davis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists. Kinsey is shooting 54.6% and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.