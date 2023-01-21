Texas Southern visits Alabama A&M following Walker’s 28-point outing

Texas Southern Tigers (5-14, 1-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas Southern Tigers (5-14, 1-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after John Walker III scored 28 points in Texas Southern’s 84-82 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 on their home court. Alabama A&M has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 1-5 in SWAC play. Texas Southern gives up 74.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Davon Barnes is averaging 15.6 points for the Tigers. Walker is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.