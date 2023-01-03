Texas Southern takes on Grambling following Mortle’s 34-point game

Grambling Tigers (7-6, 0-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-10, 0-1 SWAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Grambling Tigers (7-6, 0-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-10, 0-1 SWAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Grambling Tigers after Zytarious Mortle scored 34 points in Texas Southern’s 77-76 overtime loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Texas Southern leads the SWAC averaging 37.0 points in the paint. Davon Barnes leads the Texas Southern Tigers with 7.8.

The Grambling Tigers are 0-1 against conference opponents. Grambling is the best team in the SWAC giving up just 62.5 points per game while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Texas Southern Tigers and Grambling Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is averaging 10.6 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. Barnes is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

Terrence Lewis is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Grambling Tigers, while averaging 9.3 points. Cameron Christon is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

