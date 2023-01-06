Texas Southern plays UAPB after Mortle’s 20-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 0-2 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-11, 0-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 0-2 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-11, 0-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Zytarious Mortle scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 85-72 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-0 in home games. UAPB ranks eighth in the SWAC with 26.4 points per game in the paint led by Kylen Milton averaging 6.8.

The Tigers have gone 0-2 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Joirdon Karl Nicholas averaging 2.8.

The Golden Lions and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Doss is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Lions. Milton is averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Davon Barnes is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.