Texas Southern hosts Smith and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-14, 3-5 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-14, 3-5 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Texas Southern Tigers after Tekorian Smith scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 67-59 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 4-4 in home games. Texas Southern has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers have gone 3-5 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joirdon Karl Nicholas is averaging 11.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Davon Barnes is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

William Douglas is averaging 13.8 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.