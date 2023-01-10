Texas A&M takes on No. 20 Missouri, looks for 4th straight home win

Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Aggies play No. 20 Missouri.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 in home games. Texas A&M averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against SEC opponents. Missouri is the top team in the SEC scoring 18.5 fast break points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

D’Moi Hodge is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

