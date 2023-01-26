PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » Sports » Texas A&M-Commerce wins 62-57…

Texas A&M-Commerce wins 62-57 over Lamar

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 11:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 12 points as Texas A&M-Commerce beat Lamar 62-57 on Thursday night.

Brewer also had seven rebounds for the Lions (9-13, 5-3 Southland Conference). Demarcus Demonia scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. JJ Romer Rosario was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Cardinals (6-15, 2-7) were led in scoring by Nate Calmese, who finished with 17 points. Lamar also got 16 points from Terry Anderson. Chris Pryor also had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up