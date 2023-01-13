Texas A&M-CC hosts Jackson and New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (6-9, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 3-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (6-9, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 3-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Tyson Jackson scored 22 points in New Orleans’ 85-79 overtime victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders have gone 7-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Privateers are 3-1 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Islanders and Privateers square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Mushila is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Islanders. Ross Williams is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Jordan Johnson averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Jackson is shooting 59.5% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

