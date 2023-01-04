Tennessee State visits SIU-Edwardsville following Taylor’s 23-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (9-6, 1-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-5, 1-1 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee State Tigers (9-6, 1-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-5, 1-1 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Tennessee State Tigers after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 23 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 82-73 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Cougars are 5-1 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville is sixth in the OVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 4.6.

The Tigers are 1-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks second in the OVC shooting 35.4% from deep. Jalen Anglin leads the Tigers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Lamar Wright is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Jr. Clay is averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 84.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

