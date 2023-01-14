Tennessee State hosts Sebree and Tennessee Tech

Tennessee State Tigers (10-8, 2-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-11, 3-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (10-8, 2-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-11, 3-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Jaylen Sebree scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 79-62 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Sebree averaging 4.7.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks sixth in the OVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Adong Makuoi averaging 2.1.

The Golden Eagles and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebree is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Jr. Clay is averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 84.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

