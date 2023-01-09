Temple takes on Tulsa following Battle’s 21-point performance

Temple Owls (9-8, 3-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-10, 0-3 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (9-8, 3-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-10, 0-3 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Khalif Battle scored 21 points in Temple’s 87-76 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-3 on their home court. Tulsa has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls have gone 3-1 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 6.3.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls square off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Battle is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 18.4 points. Damian Dunn is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.