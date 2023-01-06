Telfort, Northeastern Huskies to visit Nesbitt, Hampton Pirates

Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 1-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (3-12, 0-3 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jahmyl…

Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 1-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (3-12, 0-3 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jahmyl Telfort and the Northeastern Huskies visit Jordan Nesbitt and the Hampton Pirates in CAA action.

The Pirates have gone 3-2 in home games. Hampton has a 0-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies are 1-2 in CAA play. Northeastern is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nesbitt is averaging 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Telfort is averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

