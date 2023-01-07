Tchewa and South Florida host Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (7-8, 0-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-8, 0-2 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (7-8, 0-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-8, 0-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Russel Tchewa scored 20 points in South Florida’s 68-64 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Bulls are 5-5 on their home court. South Florida ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Selton Miguel averaging 3.4.

The Shockers have gone 0-3 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks seventh in the AAC scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Jaykwon Walton averaging 5.8.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is averaging 15.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Miguel is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Shockers. Walton is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.