Taylor, Wagner defeat Central Connecticut State 72-50

NEW YORK (AP) — Rob Taylor II scored 17 points as Wagner beat Cent. Conn. St. 72-50 on Friday night.

Taylor was 7 of 11 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Seahawks (10-7, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Darrius Hughes shot 4 of 5 from the field to add 10 points. Zaire Williams recorded nine points and shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Andre Snoddy led the way for the Blue Devils (4-16, 2-4) with 14 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks. Jay Rodgers added 11 points for Cent. Conn. St.. Nigel Scantlebury also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Wagner hosts Sacred Heart while Cent. Conn. St. visits LIU.

