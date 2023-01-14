BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Taylor scores 18, SIU Edwardsville beats Lindenwood 68-58

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 8:56 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 18 points and SIU Edwardsville beat Lindenwood 68-58 on Saturday night.

Taylor added five assists for the Cougars (14-5, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Damarco Minor finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Shamar Wright added 11 points and seven boards.

Keenon Cole and Brandon Trimble both scored 12 to pace the Lions (7-12, 2-4). Kevin Caldwell Jr. had nine points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Thursday. SIU-Edwardsville hosts Morehead State while Lindenwood hosts Southern Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

