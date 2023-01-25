Home » Sports » Taylor scores 17, Lehigh…

Taylor scores 17, Lehigh beats Holy Cross 74-68

The Associated Press

January 25, 2023, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Evan Taylor had 17 points and Lehigh beat Holy Cross 74-68 on Wednesday night.

Taylor also had six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (12-8, 7-2 Patriot League). Keith Higgins Jr. shot 7 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Tyler Whitney-Sidney finished 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Mountain Hawks.

Will Batchelder finished with 17 points for the Crusaders (7-15, 4-5). Gerrale Gates added 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and Joseph Octave had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up