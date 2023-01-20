Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville against Southern Indiana after 24-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-6, 5-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-6, 5-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 67-58 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Cougars are 7-2 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-3 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Polakovich averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.3 points. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Polakovich is averaging 11.7 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.