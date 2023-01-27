Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville against Morehead State

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-8, 5-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-9, 6-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Morehead State Eagles after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 30 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 80-68 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 9-2 in home games. Morehead State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 5-4 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 15.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Taylor is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

