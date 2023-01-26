Taylor leads Marshall against UL Monroe after 27-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-12, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7…

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-12, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -15.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the UL Monroe Warhawks after Andrew Taylor scored 27 points in Marshall’s 87-78 overtime win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Thundering Herd are 12-1 on their home court. Marshall is the Sun Belt leader with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 10.9.

The Warhawks are 5-3 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

The Thundering Herd and Warhawks match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is scoring 21.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 19.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Tyreke Locure is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals. Jamari Blackmon is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.