Taylor leads Butler against DePaul after 24-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (7-8, 1-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

DePaul Blue Demons (7-8, 1-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Taylor scored 24 points in Butler’s 80-51 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 in home games. Butler scores 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Blue Demons have gone 1-3 against Big East opponents. DePaul is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs and Blue Demons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Manny Bates is averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games for Butler.

Javan Johnson is averaging 16.4 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 15.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.