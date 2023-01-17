Taylor and Texas A&M host Florida

Florida Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Florida Gators after Wade Taylor IV scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 94-53 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Aggies have gone 8-1 in home games. Texas A&M ranks seventh in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Gators are 3-2 in SEC play. Florida is seventh in the SEC scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Kyle Lofton is averaging nine points for the Gators. Colin Castleton is averaging 15 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.