Taylor and Cal Poly host UCSD

UCSD Tritons (6-12, 1-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-11, 1-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts the UCSD Tritons after Trevon Taylor scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 83-78 overtime loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Mustangs are 6-3 in home games. Cal Poly is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Tritons are 1-5 in conference games. UCSD is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs and Tritons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is shooting 50.4% and averaging 10.8 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Bryce Pope is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tritons: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

