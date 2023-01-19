Taylor and Cal Poly host UCSD

UCSD Tritons (6-12, 1-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-11, 1-5 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10…

UCSD Tritons (6-12, 1-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-11, 1-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -3; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts the UCSD Tritons after Trevon Taylor scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 83-78 overtime loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Mustangs have gone 6-3 at home. Cal Poly is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tritons are 1-5 against Big West opponents. UCSD allows 70.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Mustangs and Tritons face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is shooting 50.4% and averaging 10.8 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Roddie Anderson III is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tritons: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

