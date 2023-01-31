Tarleton State hosts Gibson and UT Arlington

Tarleton State Texans (12-10, 5-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-15, 2-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (12-10, 5-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-15, 2-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Kyron Gibson scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 74-66 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Mavericks have gone 4-6 at home. UT Arlington is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

The Texans are 5-4 against conference opponents. Tarleton State has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson is averaging 11 points and 3.5 assists for the Mavericks. Shemar Wilson is averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Lue Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Freddy Hicks is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

