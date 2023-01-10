Tarleton State hosts Chicago State after Bogues’ 24-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (4-14) at Tarleton State Texans (8-8, 2-2 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton…

Chicago State Cougars (4-14) at Tarleton State Texans (8-8, 2-2 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays the Chicago State Cougars after Shamir Bogues scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 75-68 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Texans have gone 6-0 in home games. Tarleton State ranks eighth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Cougars are 0-14 in road games. Chicago State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakur Daniel is averaging 8.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

Elijah Weaver is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.8 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

