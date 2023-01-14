Tarleton State hosts Allen and Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-8, 1-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-8, 2-2 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-8, 1-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-8, 2-2 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits the Tarleton State Texans after Immanuel Allen scored 26 points in Abilene Christian’s 103-86 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Texans are 7-0 in home games. Tarleton State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakur Daniel is averaging 9.1 points for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Damien Daniels is averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Wildcats. Allen is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

