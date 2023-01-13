Tarleton State hosts Abilene Christian following Allen’s 26-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-8, 1-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-8, 2-2 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-8, 1-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-8, 2-2 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays the Tarleton State Texans after Immanuel Allen scored 26 points in Abilene Christian’s 103-86 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Texans are 7-0 on their home court. Tarleton State scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Hicks is averaging 17.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

Cameron Steele is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 8.8 points. Allen is shooting 51.7% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.