Syracuse hosts Notre Dame following Girard’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 2:41 AM

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-6, 4-2 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Joseph Girard III scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 82-72 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Orange are 8-3 in home games. Syracuse ranks sixth in the ACC in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Jesse Edwards leads the Orange with 10.7 boards.

The Fighting Irish have gone 1-5 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame ranks third in the ACC shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Girard is averaging 17.2 points for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Trey Wertz is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Fighting Irish. Nate Laszewski is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

