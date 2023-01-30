Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz’s 21-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Orange are 9-4 in home games. Syracuse ranks ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia is the top team in the ACC allowing only 60.1 points per game while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 17 points and 3.2 assists. Mintz is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Armaan Franklin is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.