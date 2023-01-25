Swope and Southern Indiana host Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-14, 3-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-9, 5-3 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-14, 3-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-9, 5-3 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Isaiah Swope scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 82-72 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Jacob Polakovich leads the Screaming Eagles with 12.2 boards.

The Panthers are 3-5 against conference opponents. Eastern Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Lakes averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Swope is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Kinyon Hodges is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

