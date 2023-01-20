Swenson leads Stetson against Jacksonville State after 23-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-12, 1-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-8, 5-2 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-12, 1-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-8, 5-2 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Stephan D. Swenson scored 23 points in Stetson’s 82-81 overtime loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hatters have gone 4-1 in home games. Stetson averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-6 in ASUN play. Jacksonville State is sixth in the ASUN shooting 36.3% from deep. Clarence Jackson paces the Gamecocks shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The Hatters and Gamecocks face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hatters. Josh Smith is averaging 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Skyelar Potter is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 13.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

