Sullivan leads Vermont against UMBC after 20-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (14-8, 4-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-10, 5-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces the UMBC Retrievers after Finn Sullivan scored 20 points in Vermont’s 80-55 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Catamounts have gone 5-1 in home games. Vermont is ninth in the America East with 6.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 1.5.

The Retrievers are 4-3 in America East play. UMBC averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Craig Beaudion with 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Beaudion is averaging 6.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Retrievers. Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

