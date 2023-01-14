BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Stroud scores 18 as Kennesaw State downs North Florida 86-72

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 4:48 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Brandon Stroud’s 18 points helped Kennesaw State defeat North Florida 86-72 on Saturday.

Stroud had five rebounds for the Owls (13-6, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Terrell Burden added 13 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Demond Robinson recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

Carter Hendricksen finished with 20 points for the Ospreys (7-11, 2-4). Jose Placer added 13 points for North Florida. Dorian James also put up nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Kennesaw State visits Stetson while North Florida hosts Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

