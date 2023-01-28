Stony Brook visits Hampton following Nesbitt’s 31-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (7-14, 3-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-16, 2-7 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stony Brook Seawolves (7-14, 3-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-16, 2-7 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts the Stony Brook Seawolves after Jordan Nesbitt scored 31 points in Hampton’s 67-66 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Pirates have gone 4-4 at home. Hampton ranks eighth in the CAA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 2.8.

The Seawolves are 3-5 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook allows 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Pirates and Seawolves square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nesbitt is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Toby Onyekonwu is averaging 6.4 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

