Stony Brook hosts Watson and N.C. A&T

Stony Brook Seawolves (7-10, 3-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-11, 2-3 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Marcus Watson scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 80-71 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies have gone 4-2 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seawolves are 3-1 in CAA play. Stony Brook ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 32.4% from deep. Andrew Heiden leads the Seawolves shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Aggies and Seawolves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Watson is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Frankie Policelli is averaging 11.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

