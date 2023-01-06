Stewart propels UT Martin over SE Missouri State 87-82

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Parker Stewart had 25 points in UT Martin’s 87-82 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday…

Listen now to WTOP News

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Parker Stewart had 25 points in UT Martin’s 87-82 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday night.

Stewart also contributed five rebounds for the Skyhawks (10-6, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). KK Curry added 15 points and 13 rebounds. K.J. Simon scored 11.

The Redhawks (6-10, 1-2) were led by Phillip Russell with 28 points, four assists and four steals. Israel Barnes scored 14, while Chris Harris scored 12 with four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UT Martin hosts Tennessee Tech while Southeast Missouri State visits Little Rock.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.