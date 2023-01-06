Stevanic and Western Illinois host Denver

Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 1-3 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 1-3 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the Denver Pioneers after Vuk Stevanic scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 78-74 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Leathernecks are 5-2 on their home court. Western Illinois is ninth in the Summit shooting 30.9% from downtown, led by Matthew Wade shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Pioneers are 1-3 in conference matchups. Denver has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Tommy Bruner averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Justin Mullins is shooting 54.5% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.