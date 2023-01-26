Stetson visits Liberty after Blackmon’s 25-point outing

Stetson Hatters (11-8, 6-2 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (16-5, 7-1 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (11-8, 6-2 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (16-5, 7-1 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -13.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Liberty Flames after Jalen Blackmon scored 25 points in Stetson’s 87-81 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Flames have gone 11-1 at home. Liberty averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Colin Porter with 4.1.

The Hatters are 6-2 in ASUN play. Stetson is the top team in the ASUN shooting 39.5% from downtown. Luke Brown leads the Hatters shooting 49.4% from 3-point range.

The Flames and Hatters meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee is shooting 44.5% and averaging 21.1 points for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Blackmon is averaging 13.4 points for the Hatters. Josh Smith is averaging 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

