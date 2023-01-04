Stetson takes on Jacksonville following Smith’s 22-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 1-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-6, 2-0 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 1-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-6, 2-0 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after Josh Smith scored 22 points in Stetson’s 68-62 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters are 3-0 on their home court. Stetson is third in the ASUN with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 2.4.

The Dolphins are 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville leads the ASUN giving up only 58.9 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 51.5% from beyond the arc. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 assists for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

