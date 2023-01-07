Stetson Hatters face the North Alabama Lions, seek 4th straight victory

Stetson Hatters (8-6, 3-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-7, 1-2 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stetson Hatters (8-6, 3-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-7, 1-2 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hatters take on North Alabama.

The Lions have gone 4-1 at home. North Alabama averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Hatters have gone 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN shooting 37.3% from deep. Wheza Panzo leads the Hatters shooting 52% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is averaging 12.3 points for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 9.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hatters. Josh Smith is averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

