Stephenson-Moore and the Stony Brook Seawolves visit conference foe Monmouth

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-9, 1-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (1-13, 0-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Monmouth and Stony Brook face off on Thursday.

The Hawks are 0-5 in home games. Monmouth is 1-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seawolves have gone 1-0 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is the CAA leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Frankie Policelli averaging 8.4.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.6 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Seawolves. Policelli is averaging 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.