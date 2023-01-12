SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Stephen F. Austin defeats…

Stephen F. Austin defeats Utah Tech 85-72

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 11:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin beat Utah Tech 85-72 on Thursday night.

Latrell Jossell scored 17 points while going 6 of 14 (4 for 10 from distance) and added five assists for the Lumberjacks (13-5, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference). Roti Ware recorded 11 points and was 3-of-7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. It was the seventh straight victory for the ‘Jacks.

The Trailblazers (9-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by Hagen Wright, who finished with 14 points. Utah Tech also got 12 points from Dancell Leter. In addition, Noa Gonsalves had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up