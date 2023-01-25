Stanford hosts Cardet and Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (5-16) at Stanford Cardinal (7-12, 2-7 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford…

Chicago State Cougars (5-16) at Stanford Cardinal (7-12, 2-7 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -17.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces the Stanford Cardinal after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 74-70 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Cardinal have gone 5-4 in home games. Stanford is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 1-16 on the road. Chicago State is the DI Independent leader with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Elijah Weaver is averaging 11.8 points for the Cougars. Cardet is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.