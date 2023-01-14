St. Thomas visits Oral Roberts after Abmas’ 37-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-7, 4-3 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-4, 5-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-7, 4-3 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-4, 5-0 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -11.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Max Abmas scored 37 points in Oral Roberts’ 87-63 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-0 at home. Oral Roberts is second in the Summit with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Thompson averaging 1.8.

The Tommies are 4-3 in Summit play. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Parker Bjorklund averaging 1.8.

The Golden Eagles and Tommies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 22.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Andrew Rohde is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

