St. John’s (NY) visits No. 6 UConn after Clingan’s 20-point outing

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-6, 2-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-3, 4-3 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12…

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-6, 2-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-3, 4-3 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn takes on the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Donovan Clingan scored 20 points in UConn’s 82-76 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies are 10-0 on their home court. UConn has a 13-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Storm are 2-5 against Big East opponents. St. John’s (NY) averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Huskies and Red Storm meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is scoring 17.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Joel Soriano is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Red Storm. David Jones is averaging 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.