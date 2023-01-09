St. John’s (NY) Red Storm take on the Butler Bulldogs on 5-game losing streak

Butler Bulldogs (10-7, 2-4 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 6:30…

Butler Bulldogs (10-7, 2-4 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s (NY) will try to break its five-game slide when the Red Storm play Butler.

The Red Storm are 8-2 on their home court. St. John’s (NY) is the Big East leader with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 12.1.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in conference games. Butler scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Curbelo is averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 16.2 points and 12.1 rebounds while shooting 60.9% over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Simas Lukosius is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor is averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

