Sports on TV for Wednesday, January 4

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, January 4
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Charleston at NC A&T
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Davidson
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Providence
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
|9 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
CBSSN – DePaul at Butler
ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor
ESPNU — Clemson at Virginia Tech
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Halifax, Nova Scotia
|6:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Halifax, Nova Scotia
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Toronto
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
TNT — New Jersey at Detroit
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at Minnesota
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at AS Roma
|12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Cremonese
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage City Finals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds —
