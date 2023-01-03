Sports on TV for Wednesday, January 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, January 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m. CBSSN — Charleston…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, January 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

CBSSN — Charleston at NC A&T

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Davidson

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Providence

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

9 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

CBSSN – DePaul at Butler

ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor

ESPNU — Clemson at Virginia Tech

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Halifax, Nova Scotia

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Halifax, Nova Scotia

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Toronto

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at AS Roma

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Cremonese

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage City Finals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds —

