Sports on TV for Wednesday, January 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, January 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN2 — Auburn at LSU

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Virginia

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

CBSSN — Providence at Marquette

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at California

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

GOLF 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Denver

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at NY Islanders

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — FISU: World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y. —

